Aitana post a photo without makeup, newly built

After a few days the publication of a photo session in which he started boasting tipazo in tracksuit, Aitana Ocaña has once again become the center of all eyes. This time has been because the singer Catalan has wanted to give the good days to their fans with several selfies that leaves newly raised and without a drop of makeupwith the hair stir and a t-shirt of green color. “You’re monísima“, “Is that you’re so cookie!”, “But what’s beautiful”, “I Wish I had that face newly awakened,” “She,” naturally”, “How I missed your posts as well”, “Beautiful, as always“or, “Good morning, princess”, are some of the compliments it has received.



In addition, to see that there was ahead a lot, since he published his post at ten in the morning, one of his followers asked if it is the people you went to bed late and wake up late. “Yesterday I threw on composing until five in the morning. As I compose at night, I have the hours changed considerably,” he responded Aitana, who should be preparing new songs for his next job.

The interpreter With honey on the lips or You’re going to stay has managed in a few hours more than 380,000 ‘likes’ by posting this picture without resorting to a filter face, something that has become very popular in social networks. Their fans have been grateful that you show your skin to the natural, as they are accustomed to see her always with a lot of makeup (base, eyeliner, lipstick, mascara…) for the looks I usually carry at concerts, interviews or photocalls.



Couple of fashion

Who also has fallen in love with this impromptu photo session of homespun has been her boyfriend, the actor Miguel Bernardeauthat has also clicked on the button ‘I like’. The Catalan and the valencian, were photographed together for the first time in October 2018, continue your love story with a lot of discretion, although it is customary that from time to time engaged gestures very romantic through the social networks. “Beautiful”, “I Wish you well all the days”, “❤️🔥”, “Ahhhh what a handsome man”, “Hey 😍” or “Enjoying every sin”, are some of the messages tend to be posted.