Andrea Legarreta shows a tender photo of his childhood

Much has been said of the separation of Aislinn Derbez and its still the husband Mauricio Ochmannthey , themselves have taken care to confess how hard it has been to distance themselves as a couple and also have made us witnesses of the expressions of love that prevail between the two, to shows just to see the reaction that took the actor to a photo in topless the daughter of Eugenio Derbez.

The actress of “the bad” is about to launch a new project that you worked on for a while. Aislinn prepares for the premiere of their new platform in which you will speak with various experts on topics such as mental health, emotional, spiritual or physical; also, talk of the couple, parenting, fatherhood and the environment.

“I’m in a week of a new project that for me is the most important of my life (if not more).. @lamagiadelcaos is a cross-platform led by my new podcast where we will talk with specialists on different topics such as mental health, emotional, spiritual and physical,” wrote Aislinn.

So he confessed the actress in a publication in your account of Instagram, in which she posed topless, revealing part of its sensual curves and by calling the attention of their fans, the public, and especially of his husband Mauricio Ochmann.

Before the hot photo of the model of 33 years, the father of her daughter did not hesitate to encourage the project of your wife and express how sensual it looks on the postcard, even, as a joke suggested that he cover it. “Oh, Jesus, blessed, cover up,” wrote Ochmann.

A further indication that despite their separation, this marriage is still supporting and loving. In addition, recently the actress said in a chat with the actor Roger Garcia that you want that Mauricio Ochmann is the whole of your life with her, as part of his family, and a member very special.

On the other hand, another who failed to react to the photo of his daughter was Eugenio Derbez, who wrote at the foot of the postcard: “By God! A bit of modesty! If you need money to buy clothes, yo te presto! What served as the education that I gave you,” joked the comedian.