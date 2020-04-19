Britney Spears says ex-Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears reminded us of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, in the video that you have recorded on your Instagram this week, and during this quarantine, in which you’ll have the “boredom” led him to do many different things.

She has appeared in the social network, wearing a sexy tank top and shorts, white people, dancing to the fans, to the beat of the theme is Filthy, the famous launch from the Earth in the year 2018.

In the caption of the video, the singer wrote: “This is my own version of Snapchat, or TikTok or whatever it is, it’s cool that we’re doing it these days…. as you see, I’m not dancing, I’m really enjoying it”.

And it’s still a joke, given that the post is going to give you what to talk about: “PS. I know we’ve had a major breakthrough about 20 years ago… but the guy is a genius!!! A great song, JT. Do you know that it is a good thing,” he explained.

Timberlake has yet to comment on this post. The fans are now waiting for their reaction as of yet.

Recently, Britney Spears is coming back to use their social networks to vent. At this time, on critical about what they put or not on your Instagram.

The singer was not overly active in social media, but every now and then, when he was publishing there a message or a photo to their fans, and decided to oppose the many who have criticized it:

“I’ve read a lot of stuff online from people who are critical of my posts…. in saying that, I’ve set up the same as the 15 photos with the same red background and wearing the same bathing suit in white. For me, I’m really excited about my posts…. and I’d like to share with all of you!!!!!! I’ve never had a white swimsuit before, and I simply liked the red !!!!”, justified.

“You read all those nasty comments really hurt my feelings…. and I wanted to share with you, because you really shouldn’t be telling you all of this to someone who you don’t even know … this is meant to deter anyone from the truth !!!!!! In hard times such as we are now living in should really be to teach us to be kind to each other…. !!!!!!”, warn.

And he goes on: “SUDDENLY, I Saw a few people get offended that I am posting on the horses yesterday…. I’m sorry if I have offended anyone. I think it’s important to see the things that bring you happiness in the difficult times, and to take off, a light on the situation, it can sometimes help people !!!! I love all of you……. Stay safe …. and they are cool !!!!!”, I wrote it.

Of course, your post is concerns, also raised some concerns that the singer is not well, mentally, with all the problems in the personal lives of his family.

Along with the message, she included a picture with a black background that said: “No one looks at you harder than the people who don’t support you.”