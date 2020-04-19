Check out the slideshow of Elton John, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift at the “One World | famous peoples

The festival of lives, “One World: Together, At Home, and that translates, it’s “One World: Together in the House,” was attended by artists from all over the world and in a variety of styles of music. The event was organized by the singer Lady Gaga, in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Some of the investments have earned enough comments on the Internet, and they were thrilled with the performances of their favorite artists. One of them was the couple in The Cabello and Shawn Mendes. The lovebirds sang a thrilling song, “What a Wonderful World”, a classic by Louis Armstrong.

Already, the singer Was Eilish chose the song “Sunny” recorded in the voice of Cher singing. The british pop star, Elton John, and performed the song “I’m Still Standing”. In addition, at the end of the live, the lead singer, Taylor Swift chose the song “Soon You’ll Get Better”, from their latest album, “Lover.” The song talks about the fight against cancer by Andrea Swift-mother of Taylor. She began to struggle in 2015, and by 2019, it had a reference