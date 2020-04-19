Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama are not talking to each other more

Demi Lovato has revealed that, even though Wilmer Valderrama has been a very important part of his life, and that they do not keep in touch.

The two have been together, from 2010 to 2016, and the former actor from That ’70s Show has always been a great support to her, but now that he has become engaged to Her Spells, and they are no longer in communication, and she gives you ‘the best’.

The singer and the actor were a solid couple, even though the Rt still rather new at the time, that is when he began a relationship with Her, now aged 40, she was only 18 years old. They were together for six years now, and it has been a great deal of support for Lovato to pass through their problems with drug addiction, but the relationship has eroded, and they decided to end it as good friends, saying that there was a great affection between them.

However, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she revealed that, currently, they do not communicate with her, but she was glad for a happy marriage: “I am very much for it, and I wish you the best, but that we are a part of each other’s life, and we don’t talk about for a long time,” he says.

Lovato, 27-year-old said that she felt a lack of getting to know yourself, and your relationship with Her is not allowed to do so: “When you’re young and you go out with an older man, we don’t have the opportunity to learn on their own,” he said.

Demi Lovato makes sure that the time you need to be a single: ‘it Seems that it is the best one for me, because I need to learn how to be alone,” he said.

Quarantined with her new boyfriend

Because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, with the people all over the world are having to stay in quarantine, but it turns out not all of us are experiencing the social isolation of their own.

Last month, Demi Lovato has hit out shopping with Max Ehrich, actor of the series, the Young and the Restless. According to the site’s Name. News, the couple must have met and gone out for a couple of weeks, and in addition to this, we have been together in quarantine in the house in on the Rt.

“They’ve got a few friends in common, but Demi is having to Max out to their closest friends via the built-in Facetime since it was in quarantine. It’s very new, but they definitely are doing, and see where it takes you. They have spent a lot of time together, but I wouldn’t say that it’s an exclusive relationship, still,” said the source.

Even though the relationship has not yet been made publicly available, indications are that Demi and Max would be together and there was no shortage of social networks in the last few days.

For a proof in a video posted by terry-in which he is playing the “Let me Love You” on the piano, claiming to be the “heart of it”. In the comments, Demi commented that with an emoji of a crying and a heart, and answer them with a heart and the infinity symbol.

