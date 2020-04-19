DiCaprio and De Niro offer to participate in the film in exchange for a donation to the against Covid-19

“If you’ve ever wondered what it is like to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance. This was the phrase that the actors Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, and Robert De Niro, 76, encouraged by his followers on social media to donate any amount you wish for an event to raise money against the Covid-19.

In return, they offered a small role in his upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, which was directed by Martin Scorsese, will be released in 2021.

“This is the time,” said Leonardo DiCaprio in a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday (the 15th). The lucky winner will be selected in the sweepstakes via the internet, among all the donors.

In addition to participating in the film, it is also almoçará with the stars and the director, and you have to appear in the film.

The giveaway is part of a campaign to #AllInChallenge (the“All in Challenge”, in free translation), which was launched on Wednesday(may 14), in which the personalities of the arts and the sports auction, or give a ‘ unique experience for the fans, and challenge other people to do the same.

In three days, and the initiative has already raised$ 4 million ($21 million), which will be donated to charities, especially those focused on food distribution. The goal is to reach$ 100 million in the next few weeks.