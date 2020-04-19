Disney XD announces ‘Week of Marvel comics, one of the first to the second; see the schedule

Channel, Disney XD and will spend seven of the films in the Marvel Universe in the next week or so. The one-per-day special Weekend Marvel is going to air next Monday (20th) to Sunday (the 26th).

In the first film, which will air it’s ‘Doctor Strange’ in 2016. The film tells the story of a surgeon, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose life changes after a car accident. The opening of the week dedicated to the films of Marvel comics, will take place on Monday, at 21h (Brasilia).

Then, on Tuesday night, also at 21h (Brasilia), ‘Black Panther’ will take on the program. The story of the prince T Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Wakanda was released in theaters in 2018.

On Wednesday, at the same time, it will be time for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. The third feature of the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth), in the fall of 2017, says the battle to prevent the destruction of Asgard, which was threatened by the Hela (Cate Blanchett), a villain in the story.

On Thursday, October 23 to 21 (the world, it will be time for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol.2’ in 2017 at the earliest. In the second movie, the team, led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is fighting to keep the group together, and a new challenge in space.

On Friday, the famous group of heroes is put together. ‘The avengers: Infinite War’ in 2018 at the earliest, it shows the battle to prevent Thanos (Josh Brolin) to assemble of the gems of the infinite, and to be able to destroy half of all living beings in the universe with a snap of his fingers.

On Saturday, right now, at 22h (Brasília), ‘the Avengers: Age of Ultron’ in 2015, is on schedule. The movie shows the battle against Ultron (voiced by James Spader).

By the end of the week will be closed with the ‘Man’s Ant-like’, the target date of 2015. On Sunday, at 22h (cet), the story of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), and the birth of the character who lends his name to the long ends of the range of performances for the channel.