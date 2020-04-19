Disseminate unpublished PHOTO of the wedding of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt; not all look happy

The account of Instagram Shilohjoliepittofficial shared an unpublished photograph of the wedding of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which was conducted in 2014; the snapshot went viral immediately social networks and surprised the users realize that they don’t all seem to be happy.

In the photography appear the beautiful couple, Angelina dressed in white, posing on stairs with their six children; the instant that was captured by the photographer shows a happy family, in a special moment of their lives. However, not all seem to smile for the event; Maddoxthe eldest of the six children of the couple, it appears with the lost look and he looks seemingly sad.

Angelina Jolie, for 44 years, and Brad Pitt announced their engagement in April of 2012, after spending seven years as couple; was on 23rd of August of 2014 when we got the yes at a small church south of France.

However the marriage apparently it did not work as expected, and was the 19th of September 2016 when Angelina Jolie filed an application for divorce on the ground “irreconcilable differences”after two years of 11 years of relationship and two of marriage.

A marriage

two years

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie became encuna of the couples most media in the history of cinema and the international show; met during the filming of the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005, and since then began a passionate relationship that had captivated the followers of both actors, as well as the entire film industry in Hollywood.

Both were a loving family comprised of six children, three of whom were adopted. Maddoxgreatest of all, was adopted by Angelina Jolie before you know Bradbut apparently not happy at all that his mother to marry, or at least that seen in the image published recently.

Despite the fact that Maddox always maintained a good relationship with Brad Pitt, with whom he created a great connection, according to some reports the youngnow of age, would have been denied on a home to which both contracting marriage.

Writing Digital The Herald Mexico

mypr