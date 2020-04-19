Documentrios about, but only the highlights of the second of the quarantine

Pixabay

BUT

Explore the documentrios, and performances hidden away in the archive of the Red-Bull-TV -all-contedos can be serviced from the a, you just need to register on the platform. Some of the suggestions only in the movie “Juliette Lewis: the Woman Stopping Hard on the lead singer of the band, The Licks, and academy award nominated actress, and the “Our Vinyl Weights a Ton – The Story of Stones Throw Records, the label of a parking garage, which ended up representing rappers such as Kanye West and Snoop Dogg.

DANA

Every week, at some of Paris reveals a de appears in seasons gone by, and displays it on its official web site. From today until Sunday (19) at the time of the filming of his “Tribute to Jerome Robbins”, a tribute to the coregrafo the american by the three-of-Love-Sublime Love” (1961), is mounted in 2018.

EXHIBITION

Researcher, specialized in collector’s items, Last Comic for the course, “Perspectives On the Art Contempornea,” in the Gallery on the earth. The classes are held on Monday (13 may) and will (14), and 18: o 19: 30 and will cost$ 100. The idea is to discuss how to start out a collection. Inscries here.

BOOKS

On this same day, at the hour of five years ago, the death of the uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano. A good reason to start reading his work, is the one to Kindle The Veins are Open to the America Latina”, in your title the most famous, can be bought for less than$ 15 on Amazon, and it’s a pocket, for$ a 21.53.

CHILDREN

Those j’s exhaust all the ideas for activities for your children, confined you can win with a blow of a inspirao with the “Art Is Where the Home Is” the art is in the house), the little book that is organized by artists, british and is made available to download from the gallery Firstsite. in English.

Another tip: keep track of the social network of museums and centers of worship. The Instagram of the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, the museum of modern art in Rio, he has published in a number of activities are carried out.

And Arrange the House So Paul’s posting today on his Facebook for a tutorial on working with children to build their own mikados, in a game of oriental origin, known around here as a catch-poles.

Folhapress