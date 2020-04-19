Dulce Maria launches a version of part of I would Give You All, the success of the last year of the previous seasons

Continuing with its design, Origin, Dulce Maria launched on Friday-the ugly (16), a new version of the “I would Give You All of the music was a part of the album, the EDC Fan Edition RBD, to be released in 2008.

At the top of the “I would Give You All is going to be a part of the Land, the next full-length studio album from the singer, which will be released later this year.

Most recently, Dulce María released a new version, But a Tuya That she, also, a part of the cd EOC in the previous seasons. At the launch, she has been featured in more than 15 countries, this new phase is the hallmark of its return to music, her latest album, TREE, was created in the fall of 2017.

For the performance, I would Give it All-don’t stay behind, by the time the song is featured in more than 10 countries and will debut in the #4 position in Brazil, check out the rankings;

#1 Costa Rica #1 Ecuador #1 Slovakia #1 Dominican Republic #3 Chile #3 Colombia #4 Brazil #14 Poland #15 Israel #16 Mexico #27 Peru #23 of the USA – Latin Pop #28, España