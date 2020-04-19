Demi Lovato has become a new target in the culture of the cancellation. Fans of Selena Gomez are accused Demi of using a private account in the Instagram is to attack Selena.

On the last Friday (18) with the hashtag #DemiLovatoIsOverParty started to be a trend in the United States, and the internet, and claimed that Demi was using the profile @traumaqueen4eva, which was deleted shortly after the beginning of a trend the hashtags – to-attack-Selena.

The internet, yet they lived for a photo in which the actress ” Camp Rock holds up the cover of People magazine with her, and Selena’s on the cover, with the cover of Selena’s scribbled.

The Sun newspaper got in touch with the press service of the Rt, but failed to make a statement on the situation.

YOU SHOULD ALSO READ: