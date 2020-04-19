Fey seduces her Instagram from bed, with HOT pose

Fey has shown that age is not an impediment to look spectacular, healthy and fit; in their social networks has not left a moment to share with your faithful followers moments of your life, career and some beauty tips, which keeps them captive to the users of social networks.

It was this sabbath, which the interpreter Sugar Bitter once again proved why it is one of the consenting of Instagram and networks; the beautiful singer he shared a photograph in which he is seen lying in his bed in a sensual pose, while she smiles and shows her statuesque body.

The reactions of his fans and followers didn’t wait long and within minutes lit the networks with their instant; fans of Fey are counted by the million, its broad musical career, inspired and accompanied a whole generation and now, at 46, is still proving it can continue to be a model to follow for many and many.

Fey it is characterized to be many times a natural, without a drop of makeup, in their social networks, which demonstrates to her followers that also so it is beautifulwhile the men appreciated the constant photos in which you will see in a bikini or with a coat, or walking to the beach, always smiling, beautiful and with your sexy figure.

“ Beautiful and spectacular ”

The interpreter Neither you nor Anyone beautiful looks to your age, and your fans do not hesitate to admit it, messages such as “Beautiful”, “So beautiful Fey”, “Simply spectacular and sensual”, “Where they got that princess “, “You are my half orange”, “I love you precious”were some that were sent to the sexy singer.

Fey it has become a artist that has been dedicated to reap what he has sown throughout his career, from talent and experience to the love of his fans that still accompany every moment of your career.

Writing Digital The Herald Mexico

mypr