Follow Together at Home, and the festival of Lady Gaga to fighting the coronavirus – 18/04/2020 – Illustrated

Artists from around the world are performing this Saturday (the 18th), One World: Together, at Home, and the event, hosted by Lady Gaga, in support of the fight against coronaviruses.

The main show of the festival, it starts at 21h and it brings together names such as Elton John and Paul McCartney, but the other performers are already on the internet by doing a warm-up. Have already gone through the pre-show, which starts at 15, and names such as The Killers, Jessie J, Charlie, Puth, Niall Horan, Hozier, Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson —who sang “Memory” from the musical “Cats,” which she starred in the movie theatres during the past year.

For videos of the musicians are in other words the messages from the actors, athletes and other public figures, urging the people to stay in the house, and going over the recommendations of the World Health Organization to prevent infection by new computer viruses.

Clips of how regular people are coping with the Covid and 19 are also shown. Many of them are medical doctors, they talk about their routine in today’s world.

It is possible to monitor the transmission of the Globoplay and I made a YouTube channel, an official part of the event. Social networks such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, come out to the event in its entirety.