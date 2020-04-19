Friday’s fed: the new work of the Westside Gunn, DaBaby, R. A. The Rugged Man, dvsn, Shabazz Palaces, and RJD2

[FOTO] Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

This Friday, the 17th day of April, and it is made up of many of the rhymes are loaded from the braggadocio for the good, but also for trips to the abstract (for hip hop), and emotional (the r&b and dips on the rings-full of dust, with the breaks, we just can’t resist.

There are those who do not give up on the gravy: while there is a new project from The Four Owls (Nocturnal Instinct), Berner & B-RealThem Just), The Buddy & Kent Jamz (Janktape, Vol.1), Tech N9ne (ENTERFEAR), Mr. Toliver (Heaven Or Hell (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)), Avantdale Bowling ClubThe “LIVE”), Peter CottonTale (The CATCH), Sensei D. (IsolaTunes), DJ RideThe Beat Tape, Vol.1and Stereoboy (Kung Fu).

[Westside Gunn] Pray For Paris

To set the americans — JAY-Z-and-Kanye-West-who tell them… – in Paris, represents a certain way of life: fashion, art, and money, lots of money. Westside Gunn felt on the skin when it came to the european city at the beginning of January, he was sufficiently inspired to start a new project that is still in there as well. Tyler, The Creator, Conway & Benny, Joey Bada$$, Wale, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano and Boldy James will join the mentor’s Griselda in a disc that deserves a cover-Virgil Abloh, art director of Louis Vuitton.

[DaBaby] BLAME IT ON THE BABY

There is no need to mask in order to listen to the new album from MC of Charlotte. But, if there happens to be some thing, you’t blame you. Quavo, Ashanti, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roddy Ricch are a few of the accomplices of the DaBaby on the follow-up to KIRK.

[R.A. The Rugged Man] All My Heroes Are Dead

To the credit of the latest a long time the rap artist, based in Berlin, is the wet dream of any fan of the bar: Atmosphere, Ghostface Killah, Kool G Rap, A-F-R-O, M. O. P, Vinnie Paz, Onyx, Ice-T, Immortal Technique, and Chuck D’s leave their mark on the course of the 22 tracks from R. A. The Rugged Man-don’t leave anyone alive. Not all of our heroes.

[dvsn] The Muse In Her Feelings

Jessie Reyez, Summer Walker, Shantel May, and Snoh Aalegra. There are the muses, and the muses, and the dvsn have chosen three of them to follow up on the work, which also features appearances from Future, Popcaan, Buju Banton, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Ty Dolla $ign. To warm up your hearts in a time of social withdrawal.

[Shabazz Palaces] The Don Of The Diamond Dreams

The dreams that Ishmael Butler has never been normal, and it is not that they are going to start to be. After three years of editing two full-length albums at once, and the Shabazz Palaces return with a contract afrofuturista, which is just as rap as it is free jazz, funk, experimental, and soul. It is to close your eyes and trust in your guide…

[RJD2] The Fun Ones

They are in need of a soundtrack to a fun activity at home. The answer may be found in the new project, RJD2, a producer and DJ, who has decided to establish The Fun Ones as if it were a beforein finding the excitation, that is, the I 18 years old I am looking for. Homeboy Sandman, Aceyalone, STS, Khari Mateen, and Jordan Brown will join the american musician in this collection of songs that will appeal to those who like to see the words, “breakbeat”, and “scratch” in the same sentence.