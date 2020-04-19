Governor realized to TV Azteca by called Javier Alatorre to disobey Lopez-Gatell

This Friday, the communicator Javier Alatorre asked the population “not if Hugo López-Gatell (undersecretary of Health)” in its news “Made The Night”transmitted by the chain TV Azteca. Then there was a debate in social networks and to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, spoke about it.
Now, the Secretariat of the Interior published a press release on the subject. In the document makes you a “warning” to TV Azteca on the possible legal consequences of their actions.
“The media are usually strategic to spread the guidelines referred to in the declaration of merit, for containing information for preserve the public health of the and the mexican,” reads the press release.
The dependencies pointed out that in the news “were invited to disobey the instructions of the undersecretary of Prevention and Health PromotionHugo López-Gatell Ramírez, with regard to the statistical data and recommendations.”
“He tells the tv station publicly known as Television Azteca, to comply with the provisions of the General Health Council, in the framework of the public health emergency, as it is the pandemic virus COVID-19”, indicates the document.
The Secretariat pointed out that “you APERCIBE to express publicly their respect to the sanitary provisions contained in the Declaration of a public Health Emergencyin addition to the common front organized by the Secretariat of Health.”
This according to articles fourth and sixth of the Constitution of the united Mexican States. The first establishes that every person has the right to the protection of the health, while the second ensures that the manifestation of ideas shall not be subject to any judicial or administrative inquiry, unless it disturbs public order.
Therefore, the Secretariat, in case of non-compliance, “start the procedure of administrative sanctions established in the law.”
After this statement, Javier Alatorre spoke about it on his official Twitter account. “I recognize the president Andrés Manuel @lopezobrador_ for its permanent defense of democracy and freedom. He better than anyone understands the effort that the mexican families make every day to move forward. We can not allow that the fear is above Mexico”, he wrote.
Also, Hugo Lopez-Gatell spoke of what happened in the news conference presses on Saturday. “This work represents the effort of the federal government, not only in the health sector. In synthesis, represents the work of all the country around the national health system”, he said.
He thanked the medical staff that are at the forefront of the pandemic coronavirus by a great responsibility, as well as by the handling of the information. “In the role that I fill here is an honor because I am giving voice to hundreds of thousands of health workers throughout the country”said the undersecretary.
“In the handling of an epidemic, it is important that the population get so up-to-date this information. If the population receives it, can make clear decisions on their health and the health of their communication,” he added.
López-Gatell recalled that the transparency in the management of information is built on a professional and personal ethics. “For that reason we have put the general public with all the information that is to hand”, ended.