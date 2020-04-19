Hugo Boss are going to produce masks and protective clothing



The fashion brand Hugo Boss has announced that it has adapted to its main plant in germany to produce the masks, and to help in the fight against the Covid-19.

A worker from the factory of the German Hugo Boss stitching to the mask deproteção – Hugo Boss

In a case related to the Responsible, for your partner, the international fragrance began to make alcohol gel to their hands, to combat, in addition to the shortages caused by the coronavirus.



“We dedicate our production to the manufacture of face masks, and also, we’ve turned our conference rooms, a garage, adding sewing machines, and related equipment” as it was said in the press release of the German company, whose plant is known to be one of the most technically advanced in the fashion industry.



With this initiative, the Hugo Boss joins a long list of the brands of clothing and luxury, which they started to manufacture shades, that includes such names as Louis Vuitton, Barbour, and HanesBrands.



The brand is also preparing to launch the production of protective garments to provide greater support in the battle against the hiv pandemic. “The prototype, which was developed at the head office in the German is now ready to go, as in the manufacture of face masks is well underway,” he added with the brand name of the 96-year-old company based in the city of Metzingen, south-west Germany.



All of the items produced will be donated to the organization in the next few weeks for public facilities, such as nursing homes. The company would not say how many of the items that will be produced in total.