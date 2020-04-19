In Regional South, 1 and is united with spend some time in Mozambique| the Journal of the they Are Paul’s

In addition to having to worry about the new coronavirus, the population in the Cabo Delgado province in northern mozambique, suffers from the actions of the armed groups,

Playing on the internet

The President of the Southern Regional 1) of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), Dom Pedro Luiz Stringhini, and the Bishop of the city of Mogi das Cruzes, has expressed its solidarity with the victims affected by the attacks in the northern region of Mozambique and has stated its profound solidarity with them and in communion with the Diocese of Pemba, and its long-suffering people.

The Bishop of cabo delgado, the Dom Luis Fernando, in Lisbon, as it describes the feelings of the population of the Cabo Delgado province, in Mozambique, in the face of terrorist attacks, which affect mainly the districts of the northern and central part of the province: “we Have been suffering for three years without knowing why they are being attacked. Three years ago, everything changed in our life, we Cry in pain and sadness. We fled not knowing where to”.

The proposed são paulo maintains a Mission of the Diocese of Pemba. All in all, 12 in brazil, including priests, religious and lay people involved in the project, christened ‘ Mission to Africa-Pemba,” in the villages in Nangade, Mazeze, and Metoro.

Prince Pedro Luiz wrote the following message of solidarity to the Bishop of Pemba, in Mozambique, the Dom Luis Fernando Lisboa, and also to the missionaries, and the missionaries:

MESSAGE:

Dear Dom Luis Fernando Lisboa.

Dear missionaries of the Diocese of Pemba!

The situation in the Region of Cabo Delgado, as told in the program of the Ministry of Communication of the catholic Diocese of Pemba (the Church, the sister of a Southern Regional 1), a lot of us sad and makes us feel more and more helpless.

We’ll give it to you for a greater number of brothers and sisters to unite with us in prayer and support.

The life, the sacred gift of God, and for the same reason, according to the faith of pascal, that of the christians, and covered always for the joy, the beauty, and the hope is so threatened in our days, it is due to illness, whether that violence is mind-blowing.

In this way, the Dom luis Fernando and the other children, you can be sure of our deep sense of solidarity and communion with the Diocese of Pemba, and its long-suffering people.

We continue to believe that the hope does not disappoint. Count on our prayers and our love.

Very well,

Dom Pedro Luiz Stringhini

The president of the Southern Regional 1) of the CHURCH

CLICK TO WATCH THE DOCUMENTARY

READ MORE

The population of Mozambique is plagued with violence, and the advancement of the COVID-19