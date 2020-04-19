Instagram | photo of Kendall Jenner that has muted to thousands in the networks | IG | Celebs | Celebrities | Video | Photos | NNDA NNRT | Shows

Over the years, the model Kendall Jenner it has been shown in a bikini numerous photographs, which achieved popularity in a short time. The latest addition to that group was uploaded recently Instagram .

In this, the young man comes out with a bikini of white color. That image it was registered in the framework of a photo shoot for Kendall + Kyliethe signature that the muse of the walkways has with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

The publication of Instagrammade in the account of the brand, reaped more 199,000 likes. “This is one of those photos that many will remember in the coming decades,” commented one user.

A few days ago Kendall Jenner shared a video of his that caught the attention of thousands of internet users that showed the inside of the bathroom of the celebrity.

Perhaps there was something extremely eye-catching? doKendall Jenner lucy clothing sexy? Discover the reason by going to the following link.

