‘It’s my version of a “pick-up’

Kanye West is remembered with great fondness of Kobe Bryant, a basketball player an american killed in a tragic helicopter crash with his daughter, in an interview with GQ. “It was my version of a “pick-up”, was compared.

The rapper did a photo shoot at a basketball court in order to translate their passion for the sport, and don’t hesitate to talk about your friend’s death.

“The one thing that I found really amazing is that we were unable to find a route with the photos, even with the loss of Kobe. We were able to go to the court and play ball,” said He to the post.

On the subject, held in February, just a month after the tragedy, He also found that it tends to go in a street near the site of the crash of the helicopter, and it makes you want to dominate your life, such as Japan.

“There is no way I would not be as determined as Kobe, all the time that I drive on the street. This is the time of the game. There is no movement, you may be able to do, or that we will be waiting,” he said.

The friendship between Kanye west and Kobe, it was for a very long time. They trained together, and have starred in commercial for the tv, and Said that when he was up in court for the last match in Japan.