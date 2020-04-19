James Gunn responds, if you will direct the fourth movie of Guardians of the Galaxy

If you do not expect to see a fourth film Guardians of the Galaxy with the director of the James Gunnit is best to get your wheelie in the rain. In response to fans on Instagram, While she added:

“I never said I wouldn’t do the volume. 2. After all, I planned it all as a trilogy from the very beginning, since the first one worked. I don’t have plans to make a fourth and long’

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be part of Phase 5 of the Universe Film Marvel comicsbut still without a premiere date. For the moment, we only know that it will be the end of the day the current line-up of the team.