James Gunn reveals his actor of Spider-Man’s favorite

The director of the Guardians of the Galaxy did the actor choice for Spider-Man, the hero of comic books:

‘As I said before, I love the movie, Spider-Man goes Back to the Home, and it’s one of my favorites, and it’s not something I say about all the films in the Marvel universe. And I’ve seen it before from the visual effects to be applied to it. And yes, Tom Holland, this is the best Spider-Man ever’

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be part of Phase 5 of the Universe Film Marvel comicsbut still without a premiere date. For the moment, we only know that it will be the end of the day the current line-up of the team.