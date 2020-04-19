James Gunn says you don’t need to look at the first Squad on a Suicide bomber in order to understand the new

James Gunn he is the director of the new film, the Squad’s Confidence. Even though it is not a boot full, watch the first movie, it’s for something unnecessary, he said. Check it out:

“No, you don’t need to watch the first Essquadrão a Suicide bomber in order to understand the new movie

Pointing out that the new feature includes characters from the movie, of Ayer, but it is not considered to be a sequel.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 06, 2021, which is under the direction and screenplay by James Gunn.

With respect to long-original -, the original cast will have their backs Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Margot Robbie as harley quinn.

In the case of new arrivals, we have Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Mix) – Melchior how to Hunt Mice David Dastmalchian as a Man in the Balls, and Steve Agee as the Jaws of the King.