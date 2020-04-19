James Gunn talks about the Joker and harley quinn

James Gunn you are replying to you about your work on your instagram, and so he decided to talk about the two main characters as well as famous in the DC: the Joker and harley quinn. The officer then says:

“Oh, I love the Joker, but harley quinn is one of my favorite characters I’ve ever written. In fact, it’s probably my favorite character from the comics, in which the personality was already well established before the writing of the script. It is the company’s incredible to have the focus on their actions and dialogue. I have already said that I LOVE you?’

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 06, 2021, which is under the direction and screenplay by James Gunn.

With respect to long-original -, the original cast will have their backs Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Margot Robbie as harley quinn.

In the case of new arrivals, we have Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Mix) – Melchior how to Hunt Mice David Dastmalchian as a Man in the Balls, and Steve Agee as the Jaws of the King.