Jamie Dornan says he only did the controversial video for Gal Gadot’s “Imagine”, for the sake of Kristen Wiig

Recently, Gal Gadot has met several celebrities in their mansions, singing “Imagine” by John Lennon. The video is meant to give “hope” to the people during the global pandemic, but instead, it ended up being the leader with a barrage of criticism in the negative.

Jamie Dornan, who played the part of the video, it’s revealed that it only agreed to participate as to why the actress is Kristen Wiig), with whom he has appeared opposite, and he prayed to him. Dornan also revealed that, after the reaction of the audience, and she sent him a message asking you to apologize for involving you in this.

“The Gal together, it was Kristen Wiig,” he said in the podcast ‘ Tea With Me. “Kristen and I did a movie together last summer, and we all get along really well.” “I would do anything for her, that’s what I think about it.”

“So, I thought to myself, ‘of Course, I’m going to have to do.’ I thought it was an adorable thing to do. Kristen said, ” This is a great thing, no matter what it takes. And so, she sent him a message a few days later, saying, ‘I’m Sorry’,” she said.

A video of Gal Gadot brought out several celebrities, including Amy Adams and Jimmy Fallon sing “Imagine” by John Lennon.

Speaking about the reaction, he said, “you are not on social media, I was not aware of the response, but I have been told by the company”.

The actor, known for the “Fifty Shades of Grey,” he says, saying that he believes that Gadot was “trying to do a good thing,” he said, “I have just been dragged along with it.”

Gadot has shared a video on his account in Instagram in the last month, telling her followers that she was “feeling a little philosophical while I was in the “self-quarantined” for a global pandemic.

