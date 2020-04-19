Jordan Loyd, supporting actor in the best picture sport of the year

Valencia, 19 apr (EFE).- The escort american Valencia Basket, Jordan Loyd, is co-star of the photo chosen as the best of the year in the sports category at the World Press Photo of the year 2020.

The photograph chosen is the work of Mark Blinch and reflects the shot with the Kawhi Leonard gave the victory to the Toronto Raptors in the seventh game of the final of the Eastern Conference of the NBA last season and the reaction of the bench and canadian public that was around.

In the center of the photo, next to Leonard, but with a suit jacket because it was not proclaimed, with a hand and a foot within the floor, was Jordan Loyd, who was part of the template for the Raptors last season.









When you started to talk about photography in the days after that was published, Loyd was produced a t-shirt with the slogan ‘A type either in a suit’ with which he saw from the stands some of the games of the NBA finals in which the Raptors finally conquered the ring. EFE