Justin Bieber is still crying for the death of the Kobe Bryant – Today’s

Justin bieber Bieber it seems to have been hacked by miss you in the morning, on Sunday, October 19. The singer let the emotions speak for the most high, and he decided to publicly take on how much you are still suffering from the death of his friend Kobe Bryant.

In his official account of the Instagramhe shared a photo of the star of the The NBA his daughter, Giannaof 13 years of age, who, like him, died in the aftermath of a tragic helicopter crash.

“I have to go away again,” said Bieberthat’s a emoji if it has, in that person’s heart.

It will be recalled that the Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and all those who accompanied him in the helicopter, and died on the 26th of January in the year 2020. The basquetebolista let the other three girls: SheBianca and Capri-Kobe, all the fruit of the marriage with Vanessa Bryant.

Also read: Admitted to the hospital with Covid-19, the actor Nick Cordero he suffers the amputation of a leg