Justin Bieber is still crying for the death of the Kobe Bryant

Justin Bieber appears to have been hacked by miss you in the morning, on Sunday, October 19. The singer let the emotions speak for the most high, and he decided to publicly take on how much you are still suffering from the death of his friend Kobe Bryant.

In its official account of Instagram, the singer shared a photo of the star in the NBA, and his daughter, Gianna, from the age of 13, as he died in the aftermath of a tragic helicopter crash.

“I have to go away again,” said Bieber, who is a emoji if you showed a broken heart.

See this posting on Instagram MISS YOU A publication that is shared by Justin Bieber (@http://) on the 19 of Apr., 2020 at 12:15 pm PDT

It will be recalled that the Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and all those who accompanied him in the helicopter, and died on the 26th of January, in the year 2020. The basketball player left her other three daughters: Natalie, Karen, and Capri-Kobe, all the fruit of the marriage with Vanessa Bryant.