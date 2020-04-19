Justin Bieber reminds of Kobe Bryant with a photo of the moving: “I go away again”

Singer Justin Bieber paid a tribute to heart-felt to the basquetebolista Kobe Bryant.

It was on the 26th of January, he died at Kobe Bryant, in the aftermath of a helicopter crash. One of the daughters of the basquetebolista, Gianna, 13-year-old also lost his life in the disaster.

After almost three months in, Kobe Bryant continues to be remembered by the fans, the anonymous and the famous. This is the case of Justin Bieber.

On Instagram on Sunday, the 19th of April, the singer, the 26-year-old shared a photograph of moving on in which Kobe Bryant entered the Gianna. “I have to go away again,” he wrote with Justin Bieber in the caption for the picture, following it with an emoji in the shape of a broken heart.

You see, right now, the image is of Kobe Bryant and Gianna, in the photo gallery we have prepared for you.