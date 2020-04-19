Kardashians of Kourtney make up a motorcade for the birthday of a 41-year-old from her

The Kardashians have found a way to celebrate the first anniversary of the Kourtney Kardashian!

The star of the KUWTK don’t celebrate the day with a big party, but it gave me a way to make your sister feel loved.

The sisters are to her, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian shown in the Instagram the motorcade, that the family and friends of Kourtney and mother planned it for her.

“Birthday’s in quarantine.it, ” said Kendall in the show, loads of cars passing in front of the house, Kourt, while hooted and showed the posters. In addition, they were also playing the music Birthday Cakeof Rihannaand Birthdaya B-tchthe BLACKPINK.

“It has been amazing. They all love to celebrate with you“added Khloé.