Lady Gaga do a cover of “Smile”, by Nat King Cole on Together at Home

Lady Gaga, the organizer of the Together at Home: One Worldset the second block of the festival is online, which celebrates those who are working on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus. At the time, the singer did a cover of the classic “Smile” of Nat King Cole with that letter Charlie Chaplin see above.

In the first part of the event, that’s totally online, you will get the names, such as Adam Lambert, Anitta, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Ellie Goulding, Hozier, Jack Johnson, Jessie J, John Legend, She, Liam Payne, Michael Buble and The Killers.

The second part, which will also be tranmissão on the TV and it starts at 21hhas to the artists Alicia Keys, Was Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, At the timeto , among other.

The event will include reports from health care providers who serve on the front line against the pandemic, as well as commitments from philanthropists, governments, and corporations for financial support, and to equip these professionals all over the world, providing the masks, the uniforms are appropriate, and to other vital equipment, as well as helping local charities that provide food, shelter, and medical care to those who need it most.

The festival is presented by the triad of presenters talk shows us Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show), Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Liveand Stephen Colbert (The Late Show). The three-count even with the aid of the figures of the Sesame Street.