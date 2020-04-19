Lady Gaga is a dance and if it moves up during the transmission of the Together At Home

Lady Gaga also, he was the Together At Homefestival is organised by her, which celebrate the workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus. In his stories, the artist danced to the sound of the Elton John and it was when Billie Joethe Green Dayhe sang “Wake Me Up When September Ends”:

15 to 21 has been carried out in the first part of the event, with names such as Adam Lambert, Anitta, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Ellie Goulding, Hozier, Jack Johnson, Jessie J, John Legend, She, Liam Payne, Michael Buble and The Killers. Here, each artist sang one song, and came back before the end to show it again. In addition to this, the live were attended by the big names in pop culture, such as Samuel L. Jackson, Black, Danai Gurirato , among other. Check out the links below for the main presentations of the first part:

The second part of the event, which also had highlights on TV, it was those artists Alicia Keys, Was Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, At the timeto , among other. Check out the links below for all the principal performances of the second part:

The event also included reports from health care providers who serve on the front line against the pandemic, as well as commitments from philanthropists, governments, and corporations for financial support, and to equip these professionals all over the world, providing the masks, the uniforms are appropriate, and to other vital equipment, as well as helping local charities that provide food, shelter, and medical care to those who need it most.

The festival is presented by the triad of presenters talk shows us Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show), Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Liveand Stephen Colbert (The Late Show).