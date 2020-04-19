Lady Gaga is in talks to join the cast of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

In a publication on Twitter Film Updates he indicated that the Lady Gaga you can be a part of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ how to Lylla, who is the love interest of Rocket.

Although there is no confirmation up to the time of the Film Updates it has a long track record of successes when it comes to movies The Marvel comic.

“Lady Gaga it is being listed for the role of Lylla, who is the love interest of Rocket, and in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3‘. This would mark a reunion between the Her and Bradley Cooperartist of the Rocket, after its co-operation ‘in’A Star is born‘”

For those who don’t know, Lylla was established in 1982 as a british perception of, and heir to a toy factory. They don’t Rocket in the middle of the bigThe war of the Toys‘ yes, yes, that is exactly what it sounds like.

It is, of course, that it may be changed in the USINGif it is confirmed your entry, but you already know that James Gunn it is not the type who shrinks from the fantastic elements in her adaptation.

It has been speculated that the movie will arrive in theaters in 2023.