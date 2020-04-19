Lady Gaga, WHO joins the big stars in the music business in the megaconcerto outreach

See also:

The

singer Lady Gaga is the co-ordinator of the megaconcerto in solidarity with the victims of the

the new coronavirus, which is going to be passed on in the early hours of Sunday on the internet and tv and that

it gathers, among others, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Jennifer

Many.

Called

“One World: Together At Home” (“One World: Together in the House,”

in other words, the megaconcerto will be held under the patronage of the World health Organization

the world Health organisation (WHO), which has been compared to the famous Live Aid in 1985, which is

met in the Semifinals, and in Philadelphia, dozens of groups and singers in two different times

they have raised millions of dollars to help the victims of famine in Africa.

This

instead, the megaconcerto it also has the goal of raising money for the fight against the

the spread of the pandemic and to help the victims, but it will be held in a manner

are quite different.

For

because of the containment measures that are imposed on all the countries in the end

they work in a system you won’t feel lost from their homes or places of

containment, transmission is expanded into the social networking sites on the internet, and

flat-screen tvs all over the world.