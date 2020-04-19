Like appear aged and wrinkled in the art of comic books

Even though the fans have already seen the ‘Captain America’ oldest, and now you can see how the other Avengers would be with wrinkles and grey hair, thanks to the new art of the fan. You can take a look at all the pictures, posted on Reddit, below, at the end of the story.

In spite of the end of the Avengers, as the fans know, it’s still an exciting time in the MCU. Marvel has too many projects due, in-progress, including any other series of Disney+.

All in all, the studio is gearing up for a greater economic integration between the movies and tv shows, which means even more content for the fans. In addition to The Eternal, and Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings, all of which provide the audience with the characters and never-before-seen in the MCU, and there are also a number of sequences, in the development, such as Spider-Man 3, and Dr. Strange into the Real of Insanity.

The pictures tumbled out of the six Avengers and the original is a little bit bittersweet, considering that it’s the Black Widow, and Iron Man will never reach old age. However, it’s still fun to compare this to spider-man that fans have seen in Avengers: Ultimatum.

It seems unlikely that the star of the MCU can continue playing with their characters for 40 or 50 years ago, but it’s still interesting to imagine what would happen if they did.

See also: