Little Mix have been confirmed to perform at the festival “Together At Home” – ADTV





A talent you’ll want for nothing! The group’s music Little Mix it has been confirmed to perform tomorrow at the festivalTogether At Home“ a project organized by the Lady Gaga, the goal of which is to raise funds for the fight against coronaviruses.

The “TV Globo” if you will join the movement and share the music festival and the online One World: Together At Home, which is an initiative of the NGO The Global Citizen in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition to health experts, comedians, and personalities of the international music artists from all over the world will show, through shows, online, and direct from their homes, as it Was Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes’s new pop duo good), Ellie Goulding, Pual McCartney, Elton John, Steve Wonder, and even the brazilian Anitta. Now it is also in the line-up of the group, Little Mix.

The world will pass to the Global Citizen in the early morning hours on Sunday, starting at 00:44h.