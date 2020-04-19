Mariah Carey’s record clip, home of the “Hero,” a tribute to health care professionals

The pop star Mariah Carey published on Friday (10), which is a homemade clip of the song “Hero” that was originally released back in 1993. The singer has released a new version of the health care professionals who are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus, and the rest of the workers, which are connected to the vault – watch it above.

In the description of the video, it Got pointed out to doctors, nurses, attendants, janitors, cashiers, delivery staff, and pharmacists, in recognition of the “the sacrifice and courage of those who work every day to take care of their own communities”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the various areas of the entertainment is affected with the postponement of the premiere, they are in production and the cancellation of the big event.