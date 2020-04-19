Megaconcerto in solidarity against the Covid-19 and raised about $ 117 million euros,





See also: The evening of music and solidarity with the broadcast of the concert, “One World: Together, at Home in A World: “Together at Home”, in Portuguese). The show, hosted by singer-north-america-Lady-Gaga reached around 117 million euros to help in the fight against the pandemic, the Covid-19. The value has been confirmed by the organization, according to which it is a part of the money will go to the World health Organization (WHO), and the other is going to be distributed to the various institutions of the local health care in the u.s., they are on the front line in the battle against the hiv pandemic.

We had eight hours of music. In the event of tore it up during the afternoon on Saturday, and it was divided into two parts, with the initial broadcast of the six o’clock through the use of social networks. Starting at midnight (Lisbon time), and began the second part of the concert continued for more than two hours passed in the global platform of the internet, and depending on the tv, which carried the film. Because of the containment measures to be imposed in all countries, more than 50 musicians performed in a regime, you won’t feel lost from their homes or places of confinement. The event also featured testimonials from a number of celebrities such as Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the Organization of the United Nations, Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, the former first lady and u.s. first lady Michelle Obama; and the activist, on environmental in Swedish Greta Thunberg; and the tv presenter Oprah Winfrey. READ MORE: The daughter of Kim Kardashian protects her mother Covid-19

At the global level, the multi-Covid-19 and has already resulted in a 160-thousand people dead and infected more than 2.3 million people in 193 countries and territories. More than 500 thousand patients have been deemed cured. The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus found in the end of December, and in Wuhan, a city in central China.