Movie the Greatest shows in the film the Fast and the Furious 4 is on this Sunday (the 19th)

In the Movie The Greatest on Sunday, march 19/04, you are watching the movie Fast and the Furious 4 (2009).

Synopsis: Dominic Toretto finds out that his beloved Letty has been murdered and decides to search for the author of the crime. In the meantime, the agent, Brian O’conner is on the hunt for a drug dealer. They have to realize that you may look for the same person.

The Title Of The Original: Fast & Furious

The cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Gal Gadot

Address: Justin Lin

Where are you from: The american

Type: The action

You can check out this story on to the Cinema’s Largest, right after everybody Hates Chris, from 13: 15 on the Record.