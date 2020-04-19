NBA: Jordan Loyd, co-star in the best picture sport ao

Andl escort american Valencia Basket, Jordan Loyd, is coprotagonista of the photo chosen as the best of the year in the category of sports in the World Press Photo 2020.

The photo chosen is work of Mark Blinch and reflects the shot with the Kawhi Leonard gave the victory to the Toronto Raptors in the seventh game of the final of the Eastern Conference of the NBA the last season and the reaction of the bench of canada and the public was around.

In the center of the photo, junto Leonard, but with a suit jacket because it was not proclaimed, with a hand and a foot already inside the park, was Jordan Loyd, that was part of the template of the Raptors the last campaign.

When you started to talk about the photo on the das after it was published, Loyd is making a t-shirt with the slogan ‘A type either in a suit’ with which he saw from the stands some of the games of the NBA finals in which the Raptors finally conquered the ring.