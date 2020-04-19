of Anitta, the Rolling Stones, and artists to make a LIVE counter of the Covid-19. WATCH it!

Nearly a hundred artists and celebrities from different countries have confirmed participation in the festival online One World: Together, At Home in the English language, One World: Together in the House), which takes place on the basis of 15 hours (eastern time) this Saturday (the 18th).

In addition to the brazilian Anitta, in the event that the non-governmental organization (NGO), the Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), will be musical performances by Andrea Bocelli; Was Eilish), Chris Martin (lead singer of the band Coldplay); Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam); Others Eilish; Elton John; Jack Johnson; Jennifer Lopez; Juanes; Paul McCartney; Pharrel Williams, the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, The Killers, among many others.

The global financial crisis in the health service currently holds about 4.5 billion people are confined to their homes. The event, curated by pop singer, Lady Gaga, and includes performers such as Annie Lennox, Sheryl Crow, and the presence of actors such as Don Cheadle and Samuel L. Jackson, or a star of the us soccer Megan Rapinoe.

Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and Others Eilish will be a part of this global stream, which will be carried out by the three well-known personalities on american television: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

The Global Citizen has confirmed to AFP that the four members of the Rolling Stones – Mike Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood will also be participating in the program. The group announced that a presentation will be made at the homes of the musicians, and “alone”.

Lady Gaga, for his part, said that in this mega-concert, seeks to tell “stories, to the global triumph of hope”. “We can do something to bring joy and relief to the corners of the Earth,” he said.

In the event you are not seeking entertainment, but it serves as a “cry for mobilization,” in order to collaborate with other organizations to help.

It also will invite philanthropists, and governments to support the WHO in its response to the coronavirus, a goal for which the organizers claim to have raised about 35 million dollars.