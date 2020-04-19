Of Super-heroes movie; watch them as they were at the beginning of his career

It is Marvel comics or DC Comicsmovies and tv shows of the super-heroes are on the rise, an industry worth billions a year, and it showed the actors who now comprise a huge fight fan. Ever been curious to know how they were at the beginning of his career? Give a look at our list:

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson, on the If Lucy Fell (1996) / Scarlett Johansson in a Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Brie Larson

Brie Larson, on the West (2002) / Brie Larson at the Captain Marvel (2019)

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson at When a Stranger Calls (2006) / Tessa Thompson at “Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot in the The Beautiful Life: TBL (2009) / Gal-Gadot-in Wonder Woman (2017)

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. in Saturday Night Live (1975) / Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence on the The Poker House (2008) / Jennifer Lawrence in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill in a The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) / Henry Cavill in the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Chris Evans

Chris Evans Not Another Teen Movie (2001) / Chris Evans Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck on the ABC Afterschool Specials (1972) / Ben-Affleck-in Justice League (2017)

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow in a Cruel, No Doubt (1992) / Gwyneth Paltrow in a Iron Man 3 (2013)

Mark Ruffalo’s Hairstyles

Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles in the On the 2nd Day of Christmas (1997) / Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles in the Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman at the Erskineville Kings (1999) / the Same Name in the To (2017)

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch in the Hawking (2004) / Benedict Cumberbatch in the Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana in a Center Stage (2000) / Zoe Saldana in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017)

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd is in Code (1991) / Paul Rudd is in Ant-Man (2015)

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan in the Law & Order (1990) / Sebastian Stan on Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth / Chris Hemsworth in the Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa Jason Momoa in the Justice League (2017)

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is in Hillside (1990) / Ryan Reynolds-in Deadpool (2016)

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston on the The Gathering Storm (2002) – Tom Hiddleston on the Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller on Afterschool (2008) / Ezra-Miller on Justice League (2017)

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman in Cold Case (2003) / Chadwick Boseman in The Black Panther (2018)

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt The Extreme Team (2003) / Chris Pratt Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017)

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner is in The Senior Trip (1995) / Jeremy Renner in the The Avengers (2012)

Christian Bale

Christian Bale in the Empire of the Sun (1987) / Christian Bale in the The Dark Knight Rises, (2012)

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson Do the Right Thing (1989) / Samuel L. Jackson Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)