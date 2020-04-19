“One World: Together At Home and attended by Anitta, Was Eilish, Paul McCartney, and Taylor Swift, among other artists





One of the main attractions were the brazilian Anitta, and the united states, Taylor, Swift, Jennifer, Lopez, on the group’s indie rock, The Strokes, and the singers, Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes in addition to Was Eilish, and Lizzo. Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres, also took part (see the full list below).

The noble of the festival One World it started on time at 21, with Lady Gaga, on the strength of the matrix by the back of the event. She played on the piano Smilea song of charlie Chaplin, who appears (in the instrumental version at the end of In Modern Times.

Alone at the piano, Stevie Wonder sang Love”s In Need Of Love Todayof your classic disc Songs in th Key of Life1976.

Paul McCartney has been in “Lady Madonna”hit for the Beatles, in the version in a body, to pay tribute to the health workers. He was dressed in a white shirt and a black vest, a costume with which it is often present in the show.

For videos of the musicians were, in other words the messages from the actors, athletes and other public figures, urging the people to stay in the house, and going over the recommendations of the World Health Organization to prevent infection by new computer viruses.

The One World the event is organized by the association for the fight against poverty, the Global Citizen, in partnership with the United Nations and the World Health Organization. The person who signs the curatorship of it, the singer for Lady Gaga. All of the money raised through the initiative will be of benefit to the health care professionals who are working to contain the covid-19, in addition to charities that provide food, shelter, and medical care to those most in need. READ MORE: The first 1000 level in Fortnite in the world . 400 million experience points in a game

After raising money in the course of the days leading up to its broadcast, the festival’s aim is also to raise awareness among the people about the importance of coming to grips with the pandemic of coronavirus, and to thank those of you who are on the front lines of the battle.

In Brazil, the event has been broadcast through the Globe in the early hours of this Sunday (the 19th), and through paid placements, TNT, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Channel.

Adam Lambert , Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andra Day, Andrea Bocelli, Angela, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Awkwafina, Becky G, Ben Platt, Was Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Cassper Nyovest, Celine Dion, Charlie, Puth, Chris Martin, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, David & Victoria Beckham, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Eddie Vedder, Ellen Degeneres, Ellie Goulding, Elton John, And Erin Richards, Finneas, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain, Al, Jasmi, Idris, And Her Representation, J Balvin, Jack Black, Jack Johnson, Jacky Cheung, Jameela Jamil, James Mcavoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, And Leslie Odom, Jr. Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lily Tomlin, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa, He, Lizzo, Ll Cool J, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Lupita Nyong’the, Maluma, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Matthew Mcconaughey, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Buble, Milky, Chance, Clip, Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Mccartney, Pharrell Williams, e-P. K. Subban, Picture This, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Rita Ora, Sam Heughan, Sam Smith, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastian Yatra, Shah, Rukh, Khan, Shawn, Mendes, Sheryl Crow, Sort Madjozi, Getting Tukker, Stephen Colbert, Stevie Wonder, Superm, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, The Killers, Tim Gunn, At The Time, Vishal Mishra, Zucchero. READ MORE: Taylor Swift asks to take their fans seriously, the coronavirus





