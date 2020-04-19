One World: Together At Home: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and the more the stars are singing in solidarity with the health workers; to Watch the exciting performances

This Saturday (the 18th), and the world has joined together in “One World: Together, At Home! The music event, curated by Lady Gaga in partnership with the world health organization, were presented and participation of the various artists. After the eight-hour day, the NGO, Global Citizen, announced a fundraising of US$ 127.9 million, from approximately$ 670 million, which will be used in support of the health care professionals who are in the fight against the new coronavirus.

In the event you wished to pay homage to all the professionals on the front line of the fight against Covid-19. His show was the presentation of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, and it was broadcast by all three major broadcasting stations in the United States – ABC, NBC, and CBS, and has been shown by the social network. In Brazil, Multishow, MTV, TNT and Sony were in charge of the live broadcast. The Globo TV network, also took to the air in the main show, but hours later, in the early hours of Sunday (19th).

Among the highlights of the evening was the surprise appearance from Beyonce, who in a powerful speech, pointed to the impact of the pandemic in the black community. “Black americans are disproportionately belong to such an essential part of the work force, they do not have the luxury of working from home. The african-american community has been severely affected in the crisis. For those with pre-existing conditions are at even more risk, “she said.

“This is a virus that is killing black people at an alarming rate here in the united states. A recent report shows that, among the deaths of the Covid-19 in Houston, texas, with 57% of the fatal cases are in african-americans. Please do something to protect yourself. We are a family and we need you.”completing the star in the sky. Check it out:

Beyoncé shared a special message thanking the workers for essential services and raises awareness of the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in the black population

Lady Gaga, a trustee of the new line-up, he opened the show with the song “Smile”, by Nat King Cole. In her speech, she also stopped its support to health-care professionals: “I care deeply about the professionals who are putting their lives on the line for us. I think of them every day, I pray for them every day, and I’m also thinking of all of you who are in the house, and wondering when it will all be different. What I want to do this tonight, if I can’t, it’s just to give you guys permission to laugh for a moment.

Watch:

In addition to the Concert, a number of other big names that presented themselves. Taylor Swift, for example, sang the lyrics to the beautiful “Soon You’ll Get ” Better” for the first time, a song written for her mother, when she was sick with cancer, and that it had never been interpreted by the living. Absolutely pathetic! Check out these and other performances:

Taylor Swift – “Soon You’ll Get Better

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes – “What A Wonderful World

John Legend & Sam Smith – “Stand By Me”

Was Eilish & Finneas – “Sunny”

Lizzo – “A Change Is Gonna Come”

Jennifer Lopez’s “People”

Maluma – Carnaval”

Elton John – I’m Still Standing”

Paul McCartney – “Lady Madonna”

The Rolling Stones – “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang And John Legend – “The Prayer”

Earlier, before the main block, with a pre-show of six hours, it had been carried out, along with other well-known names from the international music scene, also paying tribute to health-care workers. In addition to its features, videos, view messages of support and hope for those who are on the front lines. Take a look at it:

Jessie J – “Hi”

Kesha – “Praying”

Liam Payne and Rita Ora – “For You”

Adam Lambert – “Superpower”

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do”

Niall Horan – “Slow Hand”

Very nice! If you missed it, don’t have a problem with it… The eight hours of “One World: Together, At Home, are available in full on YouTube. Check it out: