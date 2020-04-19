“One World: Together at Home” to raise $ 117 million euros for the fight against the pandemic

© Mohammed Badra/us EPA

Nuno Domingues, Francisco Nascimento April 19, 2020

It was Lady Gaga who opened the show, but the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, and it Was Eilish, and the list of participants is extensive, and there has been no shortage of names in any part of the world, “One World: Together, at Home.”

The initiative has come from the Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, with the goal of organizing a concert, a sort of Live Aid, but with the recordings of the artists from their respective homes. In support of the health care professionals who are on the front line of the fight against the new coronavirus, has been the pretext to join with about a hundred musicians.

At the end of the project, it was a negative 117 million euros) in aid. All of the donations will be used for the development of a vaccine for a brand new coronavirus, as well as helping health-care professionals, and those in need.

In the course of the concert, they were appearing in depositions to philanthropists, actors, and comedians in addition to musicians. The secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, took advantage of the opportunity to leave a message of support to the most vulnerable, but also to strengthen the call for a cease-fire.

The multi-billionaire Bill Gates, who has been an active participant in the fight against the Covid-19, and showed confidence that all your efforts will be rewarded by the appearance of a shot, “probably by the end of next year.”

In this instance, But Thunberg’s also appeared on the small screen. To the young lady of sweden, it’s time to put your differences aside, work together, and to listen to the science, and the” experts”. Still, it left him with a challenge: to build a world that is sustainable, and where you want to be avoided.

As far as music is concerned, one of the activities most desired was that of Others Eilish, who, with his brother Finneas, at the piano, sang “Sunny” de Bobby Hebb. Already the music of the Italian Zucchero Fornaciari has stressed and underlined the role of music in the period of their confinement, and the anguish: “In a time such as this, the music is always on in our own lives.”

Lady Gaga and John Legend have added to the Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli to the end of the concert, and they sang “The Prayer”.

The concert was broadcast by the tv stations from all over the world, and, of course, on the platforms and on the internet. The presentation was under the responsibility of the actors, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel.