“One World: Together at Home” to raise $ 117 million euros for the fight against the pandemic

Amanda Cerny
It was Lady Gaga who opened the show, but the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, and it Was Eilish, and the list of participants is extensive, and there has been no shortage of names in any part of the world, “One World: Together, at Home.”

The initiative has come from the Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, with the goal of organizing a concert, a sort of Live Aid, but with the recordings of the artists from their respective homes. In support of the health care professionals who are on the front line of the fight against the new coronavirus, has been the pretext to join with about a hundred musicians.

At the end of the project, it was a negative 117 million euros) in aid. All of the donations will be used for the development of a vaccine for a brand new coronavirus, as well as helping health-care professionals, and those in need.

In the course of the concert, they were appearing in depositions to philanthropists, actors, and comedians in addition to musicians. The secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, took advantage of the opportunity to leave a message of support to the most vulnerable, but also to strengthen the call for a cease-fire.



