PHOTO: it is Always First! Dorados of Sinaloa and its position on the abolition of the Ascent MX

Culiacan, Without.- We will always First! after the mexican soccer would give a real low blow to the League of Ascenso MX, where he took completely the dream of climbing for the space of five years.

Many players were left without a job and with the uncertainty of what will happen in their respective teams in question pay.

Before this unfortunate situation, the whole of the Dorados of Sinaloa gave his stance on this event that impacts the league, players, families and fans.

Golden through its hsitoria to spot with players of national and international stature, will always be a “Team First”.