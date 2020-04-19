Pique and Shakira share a tender poem of his son on Instagram (PHOTO)

The defense of the Spanish Barcelona of the Spanish league, Gerard Pique and his wife Shakira, shared on social networks in a beautiful gesture made by her small son Milan, who wrote a tender poem that left everyone moved by the beautiful words, which was shared by the footballer in your account Instagram.
Pique and Shakira showed the talent of Milan
Gerard Pique and Shakira were the source of inspiration for their children in this quarantine, so the defender of the squad, the Catalan and the Spanish, he became very proud and decided to share the beautiful text in your social networks, causing an uproar among his followers.
Before the huge displays of great love and enormous admiration, the defender of the whole blaugrana shared the poem of his small, through its account of Instagram, a publication that accompanied the legend. “Poem by Milan. I am very proud of him,” wrote Pique.
“I love my daddy lovely.
He always makes me feel honored.
He is the best friend I have ever had.
He never makes me feel sad.
He plays all sports with me
and likes to hang out on Jet-Sky.
We both like to climb trees
and escape of the bees.
We invented many things
and we played chess as kings.
We like to acurrucarnos
and then we like to embrace each other.
We like to ride our bikes
and we like hiking.
I love my dad charm.
He always makes me feel honored.”