PROVIDER: Lady Gaga gets excited to see his performance of Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day at an event called “One World: Together at Home

Lady Gaga is thrilled to see a performance of Billie Joe Armstrong’s on-film festival “One World: Together, at Home.”

The singer, who has been the curator of the initiative, and had the honors of opening and closing of the festival, and watched the action from his home in the company of Michael Polansky, of his life.

When you see the lead singer of Green Day is one to interpret the classic ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’, standing alone on the guitar, by the author of ‘Poker Face,’ he did not hide some tears:

Later on, Gaga returned to the stir to talk about the event itself, in the stories from the Instagram.

“Since I was a child that I always wanted to make people happy, and I didn’t know how, now I know,” he said. Here’s the video: