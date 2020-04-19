Rolling Stone · Robert Downey, Jr. did not participate in the end of Iron Man 3, and fans don’t know how to deal with it, see the reactions

Even though the movie has been released in the last 7 years, and many of the fun facts behind the scenes yet to be revealed

Iron man 3 he concluded the story of the soil from the Tony Stark. Even though the movie has been released in the last 7 years, and many of the fun facts behind the scenes yet to be revealed. Some of the fans of the hero, for example, it was discovered that the Robert Downey Jr. did not participate in the end of the recording of the long process.

That’s because he broke his ankle, when choosing to do a sequence without a stunt double. The injured, he may have finished filming the final scenes of the film.

The production of the film was to a standstill for six weeks, for the recovery of the a-list actor, but Marvel comics he realized that to delay would compromise the debut in the theaters. The solution for this? The team used a body double to shoot the scene.

In this manner, the stunt man took part in the first sequences in the final, and in the first edition, Weta Digital’s team of visual effects – has put digitally Robert Downey Jr. in the movie,.

Profile on Twitter reminded us of the situation and the other people are shown to be pretty surprised by the revelation. Here are the reactions:

hi, yeah, did you know that the entire last scene of ” iron man 3, marvel comics made a cgi rdj and imposed it onto the body double, because rdj was injured while shooting. pic.twitter.com/uLnzNJdkST — amy (@endgamevalkyrie) April 15, 2020

Translation: “did You know that in the whole of the last scene in Iron Man 3, Marvel has made a RDJ on the CGI and has set up a body double, because RDJ was injured during the shooting”.

Wait !! What ?? Now, I’ve trust issues 😂😂 — Rajan Singh Rajput (@ra1croft) April 17, 2020

Article: “Wait! What to do? Right now, I have trust issues”.

my entire life is a lie — ✰ may (@astcny) April 15, 2020

Translation: “My whole life is a lie”.

Translation: “I have Never felt so betrayed”.

