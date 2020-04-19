See it live at the live concert of Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is one of the most influential artists in the world, has been in the festival music store, One World: Together, At Home, and that is created by the NGO, Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), on Saturday night (18/04).
Lady-Gaga21
Was Eilish
Alanis Morissette
– PAUL MCCARTNEY IN SAO PAULO
Elton John Performs at the Twickenham Stoop
Alicia Keys
Anitta77
The schedule brings together the big names of the international music scene, including the brazilian Anitta, and has curated and signed by the The Breast Monster..
The project is being carried out, in order to encourage people to stay in their homes during a period of social isolation due to a pandemic of a new coronavirus.
Follow it live:
READ MORE: BLITZ, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, and Halsey gives a concert to help the victims of the covid-19
Loading...