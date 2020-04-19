Solidarity concert organized by Lady Gaga has earned $ 117 million euros,

Writing

In the event of solidarity, “One World: Together, at Home in A World: “Together at Home”, in Portuguese), organised by the singer, Lady Gaga has received on the Saturday night € 117 million to help in the fight against the pandemic, the Covid-19.

The initiative, which counted with the participation of more than 50 artists, from their homes, brought together several personalities, such as Oprah Winfrey, But Thunberg), António Guterres, and first lady Michelle Obama, who left a message of hope.

In total, there were eight hours of music, at the event, which began on Saturday afternoon, and it was divided into two parts. Starting at midnight (Lisbon time), and began the second part of the concert continued for more than a couple of hours. Even though it had been issued on a variety of platforms on the internet, some of the televisions have also ensured that the rights and aired the show.